Warning as massive deep hole appears on footpath

A warning has been issued after a massive hole appeared in a Co Armagh footpath.

The hole, which appears to have a drop of several feet, is on a narrow footpath leading to Waringstown.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter at the scene of a deep hole on a footpath near Waringstown

DUP Cllr Mark “Baxter has warned of subsidence on the footpath.

He said: “It has been brought to me attention about a subsided footpath on Banbridge Road out of Waringstown directly opposite Ballynabragget road.

“There is quite a high drop into the field and it’s a popular route for joggers and dog walkers.

“I’ve highlighted with roads service the urgency of this and I trust it will be fixed ASAP.”