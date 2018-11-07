Warning as some roads flood due to heavy rain

Motorists have been urged to take care as some roads across Co Armagh are flooded.

In Lurgan the Tullygally East Road is badly flooded at the entrance to Carrigart Manor.

Parts of Donaghcloney flooded

Motorists have been using the wrong side of the road to avoid the flood.

SDLP activist Thomas Larkham urged drivers to beware at the Pinebank roundabout.

“It is currently flooded causing cars to have to use the other side of the road to pass.

“I have notified the relevant agency for action. Please take extreme care when in this area.”

Donaghcloney is also affected by floods.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said: “Donacloney is flooded quite badly again.

“I have been lobbying for better infrastructure to deal with this flooding for years. Please take care when passing.”

PSNI Craigavon warned that the rain is forecast to get heavier and driving conditions are ‘horrendous’.

“Allow extra time for your journey, slow down, DO NOT tail gate, allow extra stopping distance, and make sure your lights are working. If they’re not, don’t risk it while it’s dark. You’ll just cause an accident.”