Warning for defendant over drugs offences

A Portadown man was warned if he is back in court again for drug offences he would not be dealt with by way of a fine.

During a police search the 26-year-old man admitted that a small quantity of cannabis and Diazepam tablets belonged to him.

Marc Hobbs, whose address was given as Gloucester Avenue, Portadown, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on September 9 this year.

Another £75 fine was imposed for unlawful possession of a class C drug, namely Diazepam, on the same date.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 11.45pm police saw a car parked at Moyraverty Court in Craigavon.

They noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle, the court was told.

A search uncovered a small quantity of cannabis and three Diazepam tablets.

Hobbs admitted the cannabis was his and it was for his own use.

He had bought it for £25.

He also admitted he did not have a prescription for the Diazepam tablets.

A barrister representing Hobbs said his client had two previous cautions for similar offences.

He added that on the day in question his client had been under stress because of domestic issues.

Since this incident he had stopped using drugs, the barrister told the court.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall warned Hobbs if he came back to court again for a similar offence he would not be dealt with by a fine.