Warning of widespread frost across NI tonight

The Northern Ireland Met Office is warning motorists of a widespread frost tonight (Saturday).
After a day of long clear periods and light winds, the NI Met Office forecast is for a cold night with widespread frost, moderate in places.
The minimum temperature ie expected to be -2 °C.
The Department for Infrastructure Roads has said that as road surface temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, bringing a risk of frosty patches, precautionary salting is planned for some areas.
Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.