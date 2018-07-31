Warringstown’s Sophie at Guiding network event

A member of First Warringstown Senior Section of Girls Guides will be making a difference in her community after joining Action for Change, the UK’s largest girl-led advocacy network set up by Girlguiding.

Sophie Kinkaid took part in a series of workshops at a two day event held Lorne Estate earlier in the summer. The sessions, co-produced by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation an Girlguiding, provided the chance to develop the skills required to put a project together to really make an impact on the lives of girls and young women in their communities.

The attendees also received expert advice from Gary Hart – UK Parliament educator, Victoria Kinkaid campaigner for the Real peoples and Project, Kelly Turtle from WS Lobbyist and Chara from Glow NI who all gave inspirational talks about their experiences and successes as change makers and influencers.

Sophie is passionate about “raising awareness and eliminating the stigma around eating disorders. I want to provide young people with the necessary support and encourage people to speak up about eating disorders”.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.