Wasted police time with burglary claim

Over £400 in public money was wasted when a 46-year-old man made a false burglary report to police, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Aidan Fearon, whose address was given as Iveagh Drive, Banbridge, admitted wasting police time by making a false report on June 24 this year.

The court heard that the defendant attended at Banbridge police station and reported that his home had been burgled.

He said that a cooker valued at £600 and a washing machine worth £400 had been taken.

A police officer made inquiries and she learned that the items had been purchased but had not been delivered.

Crime scene and fingerprint experts were involved and the cost of the investigation came to £466.15.

Later Fearon told police just to forget about it and gave a confused account saying he thought the goods had been delivered and then stolen.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client’s mother and father had purchased the items and he had been advised of this.

He added that the front door of his property was not properly secured and the items had been delivered the day after to his house.

District Judge George Conner said the defendant had been a ‘dreadful nuisance’ and had put the police and public to a lot of expense.

He imposed a conditional discharge for two years.