Watches and £14,000 stolen

Cash totalling around £14,000 and three high value Rolex watches were stolen during a burglary on the outskirts of Portadown.

Police are appealing for information following the theft which happened last week.

They are also asking jewellers and pawn shop staff to be on the lookout for the watches and anyone dealing with cash as part of their business to watch for ‘old’ £20 notes.

A police spokesman said, “On Thursday evening (April 26) a home on the Battlehill Road area of Portadown was broken into.

“Approximately £14,000 in £20 notes and three high value Rolex watches were taken.

“The £20 notes had been saved up over the years and many of them will not be in circulation at present.

“If you handle cash as part of your business, please keep an eye out for old notes, as the suspects will probably try to shift them on.

“If you work in a jewellers or pawn shop and any Rolex watches appear, let us know.

Appealing for information the spokesman said, “If you live in the area and noticed any people or vehicles observed in the area acting suspiciously between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday the 26th, please call detectives in Lurgan on 101. The reference number is 402 of 27/04/2018.

“The people behind this don’t deserve a break. If you saw or see anything, no matter how small, it could be vital. Pick up the phone. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”