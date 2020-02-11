Hundreds of homes without power as snow blizzards hit

Hundreds of NI customers have been left without electricity amid freezing temperatures this morning.

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson said the electricty supply went out this morning in Tandragee, Co Armagh.

According to NIE Networks the power went off at 9:06 this morning affecting almost 400 customers.

"We are aware that some people are without power in your area and are assessing the extent of the fault," says the NIE Networks website.

There are also customers experience power outages in the Scarva and Loughbrickland areas as well as Blackwatertown.

It is unclear at this stage if the power outages are linked to the weather.