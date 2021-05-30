Northern Ireland to enjoy a taste of summer with temperatures close to those in Paris and Rome

Forecasters at the Met Office for Northern Ireland say that today will be dry, bright and warm.

Any mist and fog soon burning off to leave a mainly dry and warm day with some good spells of sunshine.

There may be the chance of an isolated afternoon shower in the west.

With the maximum temperature forecast to be 22 °C, this will bring Northern Ireland very close to the conditions in Paris and Rome, where temperatures are set to be 23 °C and 24 °C today.

The Met Office warns that with high or very high UV levels, people should remember to use sun protection if heading outdoors.

The weather is expected to be dry this evening with some sunshine.

The rest of the night will be dry with lengthy clear periods. There will be a freshening southeasterly wind developing along the the east coast and a minimum temperature of 9 °C.

Northern Ireland will bask in warm, sunny weather.

Tomorrow (Monday) will bring a dry, bright and warm day to all parts of Northern Ireland.

There will be a brisk southeasterly wind along the east coast and a maximum temperature of 22 °C.