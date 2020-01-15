Will it snow in February 2020? Northern Ireland long-range weather forecast as temperatures drop

With winter now in full swing, Northern Ireland is experiencing a mixture of weather conditions, unsettled at times, with snow on the horizon.

But what will the weather be like towards the end of this month and into the beginning of February - and is snow expected to hit?

Fog, drop in temperatures and widespread frost?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 19 to Tuesday 28 January 2020 said, “Most places are expected to see a good deal of dry, quiet weather with plenty of bright or sunny spells throughout, especially in the south.

“During the overnight periods, it looks possible for fog patches to form, some of these slow to clear during the day.”

However, next week is then set to turn colder, particularly across central and southern areas of the UK, “with widespread frosts developing overnight at times,” adds the Met Office.

The north and northwest may also turn more unsettled, with the arrival of wetter, winder and milder weather towards the latter end of this period.

Snow could ‘fall to lower levels at time’

The Met Office UK forecast for Tuesday 28 January to Tuesday 11 February explains, “Through the end of January and into February, high pressure looks most likely to dominate across the UK, especially in the south.

“Looking further ahead, there seems to be a move to a broadly north/south split. The north and northwest will probably see the wettest and windiest weather whilst further south and southeast, it should be drier and brighter with frost and fog likely overnight.”

However, “During colder, showery interludes, any snow will most likely be over higher ground in the north, but it could fall to lower levels at times,” adds the Met Office.

Temperatures could fluctuate with changeable weather, and there could also be some colder spells in southern and central areas, if any more prolonged settled spells develop.