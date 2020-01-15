Will it snow in February 2020? Northern Ireland weather forecast as Atlantic fronts set to sweep the UK

Northern Ireland is set to see unsettled conditions as Atlantic fronts make their way across the UK.

What is the weather set to be like in the end of January and into February - and could snow be on its way?

With winter now in full swing, Northern Ireland is experiencing a mixture of weather conditions, unsettled at times, with snow on the horizon.

Hill snow and 'wintry precipitation'

The Met Office forecast for Sunday 26 Jan to Tuesday 4 Feb explains, "Sunday will turn more unsettled for most, with bands of rain moving southeast across the UK, accompanied by a strengthening wind.

"Heavy showers behind fronts could also bring some wintry precipitation to the hills of the north.

"Next week looks likely to remain unsettled, with Atlantic fronts making their way southeastwards across the UK. The north and west are likely to see the wettest and windiest spells, with the occasional risk of snow on higher ground."

'Increased likelihood of fog and frost'

The Met Office UK forecast for Tuesday 4 Feb to Tuesday 18 Feb said: "Through the first half of this period, the mobile wet and windy regime looks set to continue. It seems probable that the most unsettled conditions will gradually transfer further north, leaving a more traditional northwest/southeast split.

"There are signs that through the middle of February, that a more settled, anticyclonic pattern will begin to affect the southeast. These settled conditions may gradually move further northwest to influence much of the UK for a time.

"This would bring drier weather for all, with an increased likelihood of fog and frost. Unsettled spells of strong winds and rain are still likely from time to time, but mainly in the northwest. Temperatures are likely to be around normal, with a large diurnal variation, if the more settled regime was to take control."