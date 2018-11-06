Wedding dress exhibition at St Mark’s

St Mark’s Parish Church Portadown is hosting a unique exhibition of wedding dresses.

The Church Unveiled event is a Wedding Dress exhibition which depicts God’s unchanging love for His Church through a series of bible stories using wedding dresses as a conduit to tell the story.

It begins on Wednesday, November 14 and ends on Sunday 18th and will be held in the Church.

Up to 30 exhibits will be on display, including dresses through the decades.

The exhibition has been made possible not only through the support and help of the parishioners and parish organisations but also many of the local businesses, Charity Shops and the Men’s shed group.

You can see the exhibition Wednesday 14th November from 7pm to 9pm, Thursday 15th November from 12 noon to 9pm, Friday 16th November from 12 noon to 9pm, Saturday 17th November from 10am to 6pm and Sunday 18th November from 1pm to 5pm the event culminates with a Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday 18th at 7pm.

There is no entrance charge and no booking required, visitors can make a voluntary donation which will go towards expenses, any remaining funds will be divided between the mental health carers charity Cause and St Mark’s Building Fund.

If you are part of a party of ten of more and want refreshments please book by contacting the parish office on 028 3836 2294 or email info@stmarksportadown.org

You may have visited and enjoyed Christmas Tree or Flower Festivals, this will be a different experience to enjoy in the run up to Christmas, so why don’t you put it in you diary and take a trip to Portadown, you will be very welcome.