Welcome for Lismore Comprehensive school planning application

News that a planning application for the Lismore Comprehensive school build has been submitted, has been welcomed by Sinn Fein.

Sinn Féin spokesperson Michael Tallon said: “The planning application is a mile stone in the journey to a new school for the Lismore school community.

“My party colleague John O’Dowd announced the new build in 2015 when he was Education Minister. While progress has been slow to date, I understand there has been significant progress in recent times and the planning application is further confirmation things are heading in the right direction.

“The new school is estimated to cost over £20m and is huge investment for this community. It will also create scores of jobs in the construction industry which will be very welcome.

In conclusion Mr Tallon said: “I understand the planning application for the new St Ronan’s school is also at an advanced stage and will be lodged soon which will be another step forward for that school community too.

“I look forward to both new schools opening hopefully in autumn 2021.”