Wire mesh was showing on one tyre of an agricultural trailer

Wire mesh was showing on a tyre and another one had very little tread on it police noticed when they inspected a trailer near Aghagallon on May 15 this year.

Jonathan McStravick (26), whose address was given as Derryhirk Road, Craigavon, admitted using a trailer in a dangerous condition and that it had two defective tyres.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that the tread on one tyre was only 0.36 millimetres while the other one was completely devoid of tread with wire mesh exposed.

It was being used to carry agricultural food to fields.

Fines of £75 were imposed on each of the three charges and he was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.