Wise-cracking PSNI officer ‘M’ is back after injury

Wise-cracking police officer ‘M’ has returned back to PSNI Craigavon after being injured.

Thanking the doctors and all the medical staff, ‘M’, who has a huge following in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area, got straight back to work (after a wee moan).

He said: “It was a #TotesEmosh return to the station today after a few weeks feeling sorry for myself with my hand boo boo.

“Not only had they changed the locks, but when I eventually got in I’ve now got 978 emails to...er...”read thoroughly”...

“A huge shout out to our amazing NHS colleagues, from A&E reception staff, to the nurses and DRs, the radiology team and the Occupational Therapy team. Just amazing. Thank you.

“I’m playing catch up here but will try to get back to the more regular updates about what we’re doing for you across Craigavon.

“Here’s a starter: in the last 24 hours crews and call handlers have dealt with 106 incidents across our patch, from anti social behaviour, to mental health, missing people, burglaries, assaults (for which we’ve one arrest) vehicles seized for being in a dangerous condition, thefts and domestics. There’s also been patrols in burglary hot spots, speed operations, community visits, and caffeinated goods quality assurance spot checks.

“Here’s one you’ll like particularly. People often ask what we do about drivers that are “dangerously slow”... WELL...one of our crews witnessed a car pull out in front of a lorry causing it to take evasive action as the car was doing around 40 in a 60.

“With no license and no insurance added to careless driving, that was one arrest. Of course, when we’re not around, dash cam footage will help get those results too!

“Great to be back. M”