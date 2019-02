Police have appealed for witnesses after a male was seen at the rear of a house in Annagh Meadows, Portadown on Friday (February 1).

He was in a white van which was parked in the drive way. Items were disturbed in the back garden but at this stage it is not believed anything is missing, or that an attempt to enter the house was made.

If you saw anything further that can assist, or know anything about this van or male, please call police on 101. Incident number 1087 of Friday.

