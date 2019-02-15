Woman admitted wasting police time

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 47-year-old woman admitted wasting police time.

Sharon Linda Adams, whose address was given as Lough Road, Lurgan, is charged that on July 2 last year she caused wasteful employment of police time by making a false report that an offence had been committed.

Her solicitor entered a plea of guilty on her behalf.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she would obviously need a pre-sentence report.

She adjourned the case until March 13 to get a report from the probation service.