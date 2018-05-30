Woman ‘critical’ after two vehicle crash

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital and two men in a stable condition after a serious road crash in Co Armagh.

The three people were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital after the crash involving a lorry carrying animal blood and a red car.

Car badly damaged on the Armagh Road Portadown this morning

The PSNI closed the road for several hours while debris was cleared from the Portadown Road.

The incident happened just after 7am this morning near Richhill.

The lorry toppled down an embankment on its side and crashed into the wall of Richhill Tyre Centre.

Owner Michael Somerville said the crash also knocked down an electricity pylon.

Large lorry carrying animal blood toppled down an embankment into Richhill Tyre Centre

“I believe the lorry was carrying animal blood which seems have remained intact but it is regarded as a hazardous material.

“I might have to close for a few days but that doesn’t matter. Just as long as everyone is OK,” he said.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 07:13 this morning, following reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Portadown Road, Armagh.

“Three Emergency Ambulance crews were dispatched to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

“Following assessment and treatment at the scene, three patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by land ambulance.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Gareth Wilson said: “My thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured in this collision and looking at the scene it has certainly been a very frightening experience for all involved. I hope and pray that the occupants of the two vehicles make a full recovery from this serious collision. It is yet another stark reminder of the dangers on our roads.”