Woman dies and two injured after M1 crash

A woman in her 60s who was involved in a two vehicle crash on the M1 has died.

Police this morning (Tuesday) confirmed that two other people were rushed to hospital after the crash, which happened shortly before 7.15pm last night (Monday).

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The female was the driver of a blue coloured Volkswagen Bora that was involved in a collision with a Silver coloured Volkswagen Golf on the Belfast bound carriageway close to Junction 14 and Tamnamore.

“A man and woman who were travelling in the Volkswagen Golf were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M1 last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage available contact local police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1826 23/12/19.”