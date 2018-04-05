Woman found dead in Lurgan is named locally

A woman who was found dead at her Lurgan home this week has been named locally.

Dolores McKavanagh (née Murray) was discovered at her home in Dill Avenue earlier this week on Tuesday evening (April 3).

Police were investigating her death and had arrested one man while they examined the circumstances of her demise.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the man was released unconditionally.

Police said they were not regarding her death as suspicious.

Mrs McKavanagh, who was orginally from Maghery, Co Armagh had been an occupational therapist at Craigavon Area Hospital before her retirement.

She had lived in the Lurgan area for many years.

She is mourned by her three children Aideen, Eimear and Thomas and wider family circle.

Her family will announce funeral arrangements later from 26 Castor Bay Road Lurgan.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said: “First and foremost I want to send my sympathies to the family of the woman who has died in the most tragic of circumstances.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they deal with the tragic and sudden loss of a loved one.”