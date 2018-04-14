Woman given brief driving ban for offence

A seven day driving ban was imposed on a 22-year-old woman last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Danielle Steele, Festival Road, Portadown, was also fined £200 for driving without insurance. The offence happened on September 9 last year between Union Street and James Street, Portadown.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she was a new driver who worked as a care assistant which meant she had to drive to visit elderly people.

He explained she had been driving her boyfriend’s car and was only covered for a period of time but the onus was on her to ensure she was covered. She now had insurance for her own vehicle.

The solicitor asked the court to consider imposing a short period of disqualification.