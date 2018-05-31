Woman remains in a ‘critical’ condition after two-vehicle crash

A woman remains in a critical condition after a two vehicle crash in Co Armagh yesterday.

Two men who were also rushed to hospital in the early morning collision are said to be in a ‘stable’ condition at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Car badly damaged on the Armagh Road Portadown this morning

All three were involved in a serious crash on the Portadown Road Armagh, near Richhill when the incident occured just after 7am.

The crash involved a lorry carrying animal blood and a red car.

The PSNI closed the road for several hours yesterday (Wednesday) while debris was cleared from the Portadown Road.

The lorry toppled down an embankment on its side and crashed into the wall of Richhill Tyre Centre.

Large lorry carrying animal blood toppled down an embankment into Richhill Tyre Centre

Owner Michael Somerville said the crash also knocked down an electricity pylon.

“I believe the lorry was carrying animal blood which seems have remained intact but it is regarded as a hazardous material. I might have to close for a few days but that doesn’t matter. Just as long as everyone is OK,” he said.

An NI Ambulance Service spokesman said it received a 999 call at 7.13am on Wednesday, following reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Portadown Road, Armagh.

“Three ambulance crews were dispatched. The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the scene. Following assessment and treatment at the scene, three patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by land ambulance.”

Air ambulance arrives to tend to the injured

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Alderman Gareth Wilson said, “My thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured.

“I hope and pray that the occupants of the two vehicles make a full recovery.”