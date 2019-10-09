Woman taken to hospital after NI crash

A woman was taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Co Armagh which left a bus shelter badly damaged.

The crash happened on the Grange Road, between Portadown and Loughgall at around 6.45pm on Saturday, 5 October.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene of the crash which involved a Volkswagen Polo and a Mercedes.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The female driver of the Mercedes, who was the only occupant of the vehicle attended hospital as a precaution.

“The female driver of the polo, who was the only occupant of the car, was spoken to by police at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin spoke of his concern following the crash at the Red Lion junction.

Mr Irwin raised concerns with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council on the potential to relocate the shelter.

He said, “Firstly I wish those involved in the recent collision a speedy recovery and I trust that they get over the shock and any injuries sustained.”

He added, “This is a difficult junction to emerge from and vehicles often travel at speed on the route both to and from Portadown making it more difficult. Visibility is an issue and I would ask Transport NI to assess this junction and make any additional improvements that would help in this regard.”

He continued, “With the close proximity of the bus shelter to the junction and the fact it has been impacted in the collision, I have also raised this matter with ABC Council in a bid to assess if the shelter could be moved further away from the junction to a more suitable location.”

“I have received an acknowledgment from Council officials that this will indeed be assessed and I thank officials for their attention on this important issue. A number of people have contacted with concerns on the junction and I believe every effort must be made to make improvements.”