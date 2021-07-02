World UFO Day: most recent sighting in NI was star-like object in Waringstown

The most recently reported UFO sighting was in Waringstown in May

Today marks World UFO Day and to mark the occasion a list of the best places in the UK to see a UFO has been compiled by the team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk

Northern Ireland is on the radar in 12th place thanks to recent UFO sightings in Belfast (two) and Waringstown.

The most recent was in Waringstown on May 19 this year. The sighting of a moving “star-like object” took place at 1.30am and was reported six days later on the ‘UFO Stalker’ website.

The person who saw the UFO said: “I noticed this occur around 15 minutes after Starlink (satellite) had passed overhead.

“A star-like object began to move across the sky so I ran to get my phone and begin recording. By the time I started to record the object appeared to disappear at high speed in opposite direction.

“It wasn’t until I watched the footage back that I noticed the object had turned a different colour, almost fire like, then you see it move then disappear.”

During the last year, there have been almost 200 reports of mysterious floating objects in Great Britain alone. First-hand reports tell stories of silhouettes, lights shining down, floating disks in the sky and large crafts in local airspaces.

A spokesperson from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Spotting an unidentifiable flying object has always been a game of chance and chase. We hope this guide to active locations for alien activity in the UK will help sceptics or searchers their next sighting.”

“Our research showed that sightings can happen at any time of the night and sometimes day, but reports are most commonly made during 10 and 11 pm.”

The full story and stats can be found at https://www.netvouchercodes.co.uk/blog/ufo-hunting-staycations/

In the UK, the Royal Air Force was responsible for handling reports regarding UFOs. However, it was shut down in 2009, after they found no evidence of a threat. Hundreds of logs are still being made online every year.

The Province has its own UFO group – the Northern Ireland UFO Society, founded in 2013, to “promote the awareness of the existence of extraterrestrial life throughout the universe, in various dimensions, and to raise awareness of the evidence left behind from their visitations throughout history”.

As to why UFOs have come to Northern Ireland is another question.

Perhaps extra terrestrials have come to map out what a sea border would look like from outside space.

If you do catch sight of an alien it’s probably best not to call him a little green man, as given the part of the world we are in, it’s likely to cause a political storm.

