You can’t ignore the law defendant told

A 31-year-old man who was caught driving uninsured three times inside four months was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Americo Pascoal Carceres, Dill Avenue, Lurgan, admitted not having insurance or a vehicle test certificate on April 22 last year.

For the insurance offence he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for two years. He was also fined £75 for not having a test certificate.

The court heard that at approximately 3.15pm he was stopped on the Northway and checks showed there was no insurance or test certificate for the vehicle. The insurance had lapsed because of lack of payment and the MOT had expired. Carceres made full admissions and the vehicle was seized.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to get a pre-sentence report.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had been disqualified from driving for a year on December 12. He added that there had been a number of no insurances close together.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Carceres said hasn’t got how serious a predicament he was in because he said that he could not do community service because on that day he saw his daughter or may have a bit of overtime.

“Over a period of four months three times he was detected with no insurance,” she added. “Even today he doesn’t realise he could go to prison. And if he goes to prison his job is gone along with contact with his daughter.”

Judge Kelly told Carceres he could not repeatedly ignore the law and told him this was his last opportunity.