Youth charged over robbery attempt

Two youths were arrested following an attempted armed robbery in Craigavon.

Detective Inspector Colin Patterson said: “Shortly before 11pm on Friday night we received a report that two young males armed with a knife and a hammer had entered a takeaway in the Legahory centre. They threatened the staff inside, demanding money but fled empty handed.

“Two males matching the description given of the would-be robbers were arrested a short time later in the Hillcrest Mews area.

“The pair aged 12 and 14 are being questioned on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted armed robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.

“Sadly while responding to this crime police officers came under attack from an unknown person who threw a petrol bomb at them. It is inexcusable that two local police officers attempting to detect criminals and investigate a crime committed against a local business should be targeted in this way.”

The 14 year old male was subsequently charged with attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.

He’s expected to appear in court in Lisburn on Monday 20 August.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The 12-year-old remains in custody.