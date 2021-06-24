O2 customers will no longer have free roaming in the EU - what you need to know

The new policy will come into force from August (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

O2 customers have been alerted to a change in the company’s roaming charges, following the Brexit agreement which no longer enforces free EU roaming.

The announcement was made on the fifth anniversary of when the UK voted in favour of Brexit.

New policy from 2 August

O2 customers were told that they will be charged £3.50 for every GB of data used above the new limit of 25GB.

It was announced to customers that the changes to the O2 policy would be implemented from 2 August.

When Brexit came into action on 1 January 2021, UK mobile phone providers were no longer legally required to offer free roaming in the EU, however a number of companies continued to do so. In the EU, roaming charges were scrapped in 2017.

Phone companies are required to alert customers when they have reached 80 per cent of their data allowance, and again when they have reached 100 per cent.

‘Charged £3.50 per GB’

An O2 Spokesperson told The Sun Online: “Less than one per cent of our Pay Monthly customers reach anywhere near 25GB during occasional travel to Europe.

“If a customer’s UK monthly data allowance is over 25GB, from 2 August they will have a Roaming Limit of 25GB when roaming in our Europe Zone.

“This means they can use up to 25GB of their allowance at no extra cost – we’ll text them if they get close to the limit, and again if they reach it.

“A customer can still use data if they reach our Roaming Limit, but will be charged £3.50/GB.”

‘Transparent and reasonable rates’

The Christmas Eve trade agreement which was signed by the UK did not include a deal to continue the ban on roaming charges.

On 1 January 2021 when Brexit came into effect, mobile phone providers were no longer legally required to offer free EU roaming services.

Instead, the agreement simply encouraged providers to have “transparent and reasonable rates”.