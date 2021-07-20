Prince Harry to release ‘accurate and wholly truthful’ book about his life

The book will cover his marriage to Meghan Markle, lifetime in the public eye and fatherhood (Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex will publish a book next year which promises to be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life, it has been announced.

The memoir will cover his marriage to Meghan Markle lifetime in the public eye, his time in the military and fatherhood.

What will be in Prince Harry’s book?

Harry said the memoir, to be published by Penguin Random House, will be written “not as the prince” he was, but as the man he has “become”.

He said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

When will Prince Harry’s book be released?

The book is expected to be released in late 2022 and will be published in print and digital formats in the US by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada.

It will be published in the UK by Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Harry will be donating the proceeds to charity, it is said.

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said, “All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years.

“Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness.

“It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”