Watch the moment Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson over ‘forgive me’ speech blunder

I'm A Celebrity 2021 ITV show

The Prime Minister’s fumbling speech at the CBI conference was mocked by I’m A Celebrity host Dec Donnelly on last night’s show.

The presenter mimicked “forgive me” as he fiddled with paper, mirroring the moment Boris Johnson lost his place for 20 seconds before rambling on about Peppa Pig.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the skit.

What was said on the show?

During the link between scenes, Ant said: "Well that cake went down well didn’t it? And the way Richard described it - my tastebuds are joining into a harmonious chorus of joy," before Dec added: "It was pure poetry."

"It was a symphony of sugary sensation. It was a culinary confection beyond your wildest dreams," Dec said.

"It was a waltz through a galaxy of formidable flavours," he continued.

Ant responded with: "Where do we get it?"

At this moment, Dec began checking his notes, mentioning he had written it down somewhere before.

He fumbled with multiple pieces of paper as he said “forgive me” multiple times before coming to the conclusion “we got it in Poundland in Rhyl."

What was the reaction?

Viewers of the show reacted to the skit on Twitter, with one writing "#ImACeleb dec is so funny lol err forgive me."

Another wrote: "Hahhaha Ant and Dec mocking Boris’ faux pas from today ‘ forgive me, forgive me’. Perfection #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity."

One praised Ant and Dec’s for being “so quick on Forgive me from Boris earlier #ImACeleb."

Another person added alongside many laughing face emojis: "Dec Proper ripping into #BorisJohnson, please Forgive me. Brilliant . #ImACeleb #Forgiveme."

What was Boris Johnson’s fumbling speech?

On Monday 22 November Boris Johnson made a speech to the Confederation of British Industry conference, which was later branded as bizarre.

The Prime Minister appeared to lose his place during the speech, fumbling through his pieces of paper saying “forgive me” multiple times.

He went on to make car noises and rambled on about a visit to Peppa Pig World in which he asked the audience if anyone had been.

Mr Johnson told business executives: “Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World.

“I love it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place - it has very safe streets, discipline in schools.”