What time does the England vs Ukraine game kick off tonight?

England's midfielder Jude Bellingham (R) and Czech Republic's defender Ondrej Celustka vie for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Czech Republic and England (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

England got through to the quarter finals of Euro 2020 with an historic win over Germany.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions roared past their old rivals in the last 16 tie played at a rocking half-full Wembley Stadium on 29 June.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win in a tense and nerve-racking knockout match at the 2021 Euros.

The victory - a first over Germany in the knockout rounds at a major tournament since 1966 - will see England take on Ukraine in the quarter finals at Euro 2020.

Here's what date and time England vs Ukraine kicks off, where the game is being held and what channel you can watch the action on as England bid for a place in the last four.

When will England play Ukraine?

In 2021, England will face Ukraine on Saturday 3 July at the Euro 2020 football tournament.

It is one of four quarter final matches being played with the other ties being Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy and Czech Republic vs Denmark.

If England beat Ukraine they will face the winner of Czech Republic vs Denmark in the semi finals of the Euros to be played on Wednesday 7 July 2021.

What time does England vs Ukraine kick off?

The Euro 2020 quarter final match between England and Ukraine will kick off at 8pm (BST) on 3 July 2021.

It is the last quarter final tie to be played and follows the conclusion of Czech Republic vs Denmark, which kicks off at 5pm (BST).

The other two quarter finals take place on Friday 2 July between Switzerland vs Spain (5pm) and Belgium vs Italy (8pm) in the other half of the draw.

Where is England vs Ukraine being played?

England vs Ukraine will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

There are limits to the number of fans allowed into the ground due to local Covid restrictions, which means the game will be played out in front of a crowd of 18,000.

The Football Association (FA) have been handed 12.5% of the overall ticket capacity - just over 2,000 tickets - with English fans residing in Italy being given priority.

English fans travelling from Britain to Italy have to quarantine for five days upon arrival.

What TV channel is showing England vs Ukraine in UK?

Shortly after England's win over Germany on 29 June, the BBC announced it had the TV rights to the quarter final match against Ukraine.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

It follows the BBC's coverage of the third quarter final between Czech Republic and Denmark, with programming starting from 4.30pm earlier that same day.

Can I live stream England vs Ukraine?