Young people's chance to tackle PM about climate challenge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Our young readers can have a real voice before a big climate conference for world leaders.
As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to host the summit, he wants to hear young people’s questions about, and solutions for, the climate challenge
JPIMedia’s partnership with First News offers the chance for our younger audience members to address a Downing Street press conference, the exciting opportunity inviting youngsters’ key questions directly to the PM.
The Young UK The Climate Challenge initiative, promoted among First News coverage across this and all other JPIMedia platforms, means the voice of tomorrow’s generation can now be heard. Loud and clear.
Selected entries will be offered the chance to visit London to have their say in person or have their video questions played at the press conference.
What would you ask the UK Government about how it is going to solve the current climate crisis?Or do you want to put forward your ideas for solutions to environmental issues?