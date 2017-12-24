Civil Service North raid Waringstown for Ireland under-19 star

Civil Service North are believed to have clinched the signing of Ireland under-19 international Morgan Topping from Waringstown.

Topping, the off-spinning all-rounder, has told the hierarchy at The Lawn that he is moving to Stormont for the 2018 season.

Morgan Topping is heading to New Zealand with Ireland under-19s

The teenager, who is part of Ireland’s squad for the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand next month, has become frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities at Waringstown.

The villagers famously won five senior trophies in 2017, but that ensured playing time for fringe players like Topping became increasingly limited. With Kyle McCallan committed to continuing his senior career after a stellar summer, Topping is seeking guaranteed first-team cricket, which he will get at CSNI, who struggled for much of last season.

He is following in the footsteps of Aaron Wright, the batsman who moved from Waringstown to CSNI last season and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign.

Waringstown are also resigned to losing young batsman Jonathan Waite to Lisburn. The opener had a modest season with the second eleven but wants to pursue first-team opportunities at Wallace Park where Lisburn will be seeking promotion from Section One.

Waringstown appear to have won one important battle with sought-after batsman David Dawson having decided to stay put despite interest from several other clubs, including Donacloney-Mill and newly-promoted Armagh.