CRICKET: Arthur J Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup draw

Waringstown have been favoured with a home tie at the start of the Northern Cricket Union’s main knock out competition and it’s also against a side from a lower division.

The leading Premiership side will play host to Senior League Section 1 club Woodvale in the first round.

Jennifer Hanna of Donacloney Mill (first left) and Judith Latimer of Waringstown.(second from right) pictured at the draw for the Northern Cricket Unions Arthur J. Gallagher Womens Challenge Cup. The draw was made by Gordon Markey of AJG and Richard Johnson, vice chairman of the NCU.

However, Donacloney Mill and Lurgan face the prospect of opposition from the Premier League above them.

If Lurgan win a preliminary home game against Cregagh they will entertain Instonians and Donacloney Mill will have a daunting trip to North Down in the first round.

Meanwhile, holders Lurgan and Donacloney Mill will meet in the first round of the Arthur J Gallagher Women’s Challenge Cup.

Waringstown’s first round opponents will be the winners of the preliminary tie between Laurelvale and Clogher.

The full men’s draw is: Preliminary round - Lurgan v Cregagh; Bangor v Laurelvale

First round - Bangor or Laurelvale v Downpatrick; CIYMS v Armagh; Holywood v Muckamore; Derriaghy v Lisburn; Lurgan or Cregagh v Instonians; Waringstown v Woodvale; CSNI v Carrick; North Down v Donacloney.

The draw for the Arthur J. Gallagher Women’s Challenge Cup is:

Preliminary round - Carrick v Instonians; Laurelvale v Clogher

First round - Lurgan v Donacloney Mill; Carrick or Instonians v CSNI; Waringstown v Laurelvale or Clogher; Muck more v North Down.