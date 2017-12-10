Search

CRICKET: Mixed luck for cricketers in cup draws

Local club representatives at the draw for the early rounds of the Northern Cricket Unions Arthur J Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup: Lurgans Oliver McCollum (second left), Stephen Hanna of Donacloney Mill and Greg Thompson of Waringstown. The draw was made by Shane Matthews, regional managing director of AJG, and the vice president of the NCU, Richard Johnson.
Waringstown have been favoured with a home tie at the start of the Northern Cricket Union’s main knock out competition and it’s also against a side from a lower division.

The leading Premiership side will play host to Senior League Section 1 club Woiodvale in the first round.

However, Donacloney Mill and Lurgan face the prospect of opposition from the Premier League above them.

If Lurgan win a preliminary home game against Cregagh they will entertain Instonians and Donacloney Mill will have a daunting trip to North Down in the first round.

Meanwhile, holders Lurgan and Donacloney Mill will meet in the first round of the Arthur J Gallagher Women’s Challenge Cup.

Waringstown’s first round opponents will be the winners of the preliminary tie between Laurelvale and Clogher.

Preliminary round: Lurgan v Cregagh; Bangor v Laurelvale

First round: Bangor or Laurelvale v Downpatrick; CIYMS v Armagh; Holywood v Muckamore; Derriaghy v Lisburn; Lurgan or Cregagh v Instonians; Waringstown v Woodvale; CSNI v Carrick; North Down v Donacloney.

The draw for the Arthur J. Gallagher Women’s Challenge Cup

Preliminary round: Carrick v Instonians; Laurelvale v Clogher

First round: Lurgan v Donacloney Mill; Carrick or Instonians v CSNI; Waringstown v Laurelvale or Clogher; Muckamore v North Down