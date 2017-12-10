CRICKET: Mixed luck for cricketers in cup draws

Waringstown have been favoured with a home tie at the start of the Northern Cricket Union’s main knock out competition and it’s also against a side from a lower division.

The leading Premiership side will play host to Senior League Section 1 club Woiodvale in the first round.

However, Donacloney Mill and Lurgan face the prospect of opposition from the Premier League above them.

If Lurgan win a preliminary home game against Cregagh they will entertain Instonians and Donacloney Mill will have a daunting trip to North Down in the first round.

Meanwhile, holders Lurgan and Donacloney Mill will meet in the first round of the Arthur J Gallagher Women’s Challenge Cup.

Waringstown’s first round opponents will be the winners of the preliminary tie between Laurelvale and Clogher.

Preliminary round: Lurgan v Cregagh; Bangor v Laurelvale

First round: Bangor or Laurelvale v Downpatrick; CIYMS v Armagh; Holywood v Muckamore; Derriaghy v Lisburn; Lurgan or Cregagh v Instonians; Waringstown v Woodvale; CSNI v Carrick; North Down v Donacloney.

The draw for the Arthur J. Gallagher Women’s Challenge Cup

Preliminary round: Carrick v Instonians; Laurelvale v Clogher

First round: Lurgan v Donacloney Mill; Carrick or Instonians v CSNI; Waringstown v Laurelvale or Clogher; Muckamore v North Down