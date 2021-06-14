CIYMS start Premier League title defence with a win

A half-century from wicketkeeper David Miller helped CIYMS chase the required 231 runs for victory with 6.5 overs to spare.

Miller struck 50 and there were runs for both James Cameron-Dow (32) and opener John Matchett (31).

There were three wickets each for CSNI’s Ben Mackey (3-31) and Matthew Foster (3-48).

CIYMS's Jacob Mulder pictured bowling against CSNI

Earlier in the match, Luke Georgeson hit 90 for the hosts and Gary Wilson hit 62 as CSNI posted 230-5 in their 50 overs.

Jacob Mulder returned the best bowling figures for CIYMS – claiming 2-54.

At Middle Road, Carrickfergus defeated North Down by eight wickets thanks to an unbeaten century from Jeremy Lawlor.

Lawlor hit 135 not out and had support from South African Jacques Snyman (70) as Carrickfergus chased 268 with eight overs unused.

In the first innings, North Down posted 267-8 in their 50 overs. Peter Eakin top-scored with 77 and there were runs for Carl Robinson (39 not out) and Stuart Nelson (32).

There were two wickets apiece for Ryan Eagleson (2-47) and Lawlor (2-60).

Woodvale picked up their first win of the summer as they defeated Lisburn by 70 runs at Ballygomartin Road.

Aditya Adey hit 118 and was backed up by James Hall (59) as the hosts notched 263-8 in their 50 overs.

Callum Atkinson was the stand-out Lisburn bowler, taking 3-57.

There were a couple of wickets each for Joshua Manley (2-35) and Faiz Fazal (2-41).

In the chase, Lisburn were bowled out for 193. Jonathan Waite hit 60 in vain and Richard Simpson chipped in with 27. Farhaan Saeed (2-15), Stephen Bunting (2-32) and James Hall (2-36) all took two wickets.

The last result of the day came from The Lawn, where Waringstown defeated Instonians by 67 runs.

Andre Malan was the star of the show for the Villagers – hitting 110 with the bat and taking 3-49 with the ball.

Batting first, Waringstown scored 309-5 in their 50 overs. Malan was backed up by Adam Dennison (78) and Lee Nelson (45). Cian Robertson returned the best figures for Instonians (2-36).

In reply, Instonians were all out for 262. Cade Carmichael hit 78 – there were runs too for Shane Getkate 67 and Andrew White (42).

Kyle McCallan picked up 4-54 and was the highlight of the Waringstown bowling card.

The Robinson Services Premier League continues next Saturday when Carrickfergus entertain Woodvale, CSNI travel to Instonians, Lisburn welcome CIYMS to Wallace Park and North Down host Waringstown in Comber.

