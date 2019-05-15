Ahorey and 7th Portadown win LBBOB NA Sports BB Soccer Sevens

The sixteenth year Lurgan BBOB NA Sports BB Soccer 7s showpiece finals, for both the Under 14 and Under 18 sections, took place at Mourneview Park the home of Glenavon FC before a big crowd of supporters.

The Under-14 Final saw league stage winners 7th Portadown and mid table Knocknamuckley win through the knockout stages to meet at Mourneview Park, with 7th Portadown looking to win the trophy for two years in a row, and a record seventh time in the competition’s sixteen year history, while Muckley also had won it a number of times previously.

7th Portadown winners of the Under-14 section

Not surprisingly league stage winners 7th Portadown, with their experienced older team, settled quicker while the younger and less experienced Muckley team seemed to struggle to settle into the showpiece occasion.

Portadown soon played their fine flowing football that had prevailed throughout the season, and then broke the deadlock in opening the scoring.

Before the half was out, 7th Portadown had gained an impressive 3-0 advantage to take into the second half.

The young Muckley team went into the second half with hopes of making a recovery and tried hard to their credit.

However, it was the fatastic 7th Portadown team that scored next and then went onto double the score from half time in running out 6-0 winners to retain the trophy and seal a record seventh win in the competition’s sixteen year history.

The excellent Will Greer scored a super hat-trick of goals, while the impressive Joseph Stevenson netted a fine brace as Calum McShane bagged a goal too.

The Under-18 Final saw league stage runners up Ahorey take on surprisingly bottom placed Knocknamuckley, who had still then managed to win through the knock-out stages, with Muckley also trying for a record sixth title to go one ahead of last year’s winners 7th Portadown in the competition’s sixteen year history, while Ahorey were looking to pick up their second title.

With much at stake between two usually leading and once more strong teams, the match started off unsurprisingly tightly.

Both teams gave everyting in a competitive contest, where both also displayed their skills to play fine football throughout.

However, goal chances were limited but Ahorey managed to break the deadlock to open the scoring before Muckley deservedly equalised for 1-1 at half time.

The second half followed a similar tight pattern, with the game always in the balance.

However, it was Ahorey who scored next and then impressively managed to deny Muckley from scoring throughout the whole half.

In the end, Ahorey were deserved champions, with a 2-1 win against a good Muckley team, and claim their second title in the competition’s sixteen year history.

Ahorey’s goalscorers on the day were Thomas McIntosh and Reece Vennard, while Peter Davison scored for Muckley.

Cup final medals were presented to all finalists and trophies to the victorious teams, by Lurgan BBOB Yth Manager Jack Patterson for the Under 14s, and Lurgan BBOB Manager Mervyn Wheatley, for the Under 18s.

Sponsor NA Sports was thanked, as were Lurgan BBOB and all the BB’s for their co-operation throughout the tournament, and Glenavon FC for hosting the finals.