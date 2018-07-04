Bet McLean League Cup Draw

The Bet McLean League Cup first round draw took place at Windsor Park this morning.

There was 20 teams from the Bluefin Sport Championship and Premier Intermediate League entered the draw to determine the four first round matches, and the 12 teams who will subsequently get a bye into the next round.

Those four ties were Lurgan Celtic v Armagh City; PSNI v Banbridge Town; Dundela v Knockbreda and Queens v Lisburn Distillery. All first round ties will take place on Saturday 4 August.

The remaining 12 teams - Annagh United, Ballyclare Comrades, Dergview, Dollingstown, Larne, Limavady United, Loughgall, Moyola Park, Newington YC, Portstewart, Sport & Leisure Swifts and Tobermore United - all received a bye into the next round.

All last season’s Danske Bank Premiership sides and the top four from the Bluefin Sport Championship will enter the competition in Round Two (to be played on Tuesday 28 August).