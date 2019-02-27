Celtic F.C. | 12 things Hoops fans love about Neil Lennon
A mutual love affair exists between the North's Neil Lennon and Scottish champions, Celtic.
Here is a list of 12 things Celtic fans love about the 47 year-old Lurgan man who has been installed as interim manager at Parkhead until the end of the season.
1. Silverware
As a player, Lennon, won five league titles and as a manager he delivered three championship wins.
2. Proud of his roots
Lennon is passionate about Celtic but he still finds time to keep tabs on his hometown team in N.I., Lurgan Celtic.
3. Knows Scottish football
Lennon enjoyed his most successful period in management while with Celtic from 2010 to 2014 but he has also spent just under three years in charge of Hibernian F.C.
4. Is a Celtic fan
Neil Lennon was born in Lurgan in June 1971 and grew up supporting Celtic - the team he would go on to play for and manage.
