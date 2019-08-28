Charity game rasies funds for Charis Cancer

On Friday, August 17 a charity game with all proceeds going to the Charis Cancer Facility Cookstown was held in Craigavon City Football Club.

Charis works in support of clinical treatments, with support ranging from counselling services and dietary advice, right through to offering treatments such as reflexology and massage.

Francis McCabe presenting the winning team with the Angela McCabe Cup

Local father Francis McCabe captained his team of family members and quite a few of the 2008 Magee Cup Team players and some of the over 35’s team played alongside to make this match a very enjoyable and hotly contested game.

Francis who was the cup final captain thanked all who came along to play and supported in any way.

A total of £450 was raised on the night.

Francis’ wife Angela sadly passed away in March and this was his chosen charity.