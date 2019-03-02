Cliftonville: Conor McMenamin and Ryan Curran grab goals in convincing win over Glenavon

Cliftonville picked up a first away win in Lurgan since August 2015 thanks to goals by Conor McMenamin and Ryan Curran against a Glenavon side short of inspiration.

Glenavon posed early promise but Cliftonville grew in confidence and control as play progressed - with deflections frustrating Joe Gormley and Chris Curran before both Jamie Harney and Ryan Curran cleared the crossbar.

The opening goal arrived on 38 minutes as a reward for the Reds’ increasing grip on the game. Jonny Tuffey produced a point-blank save to deny Chris Curran then a combination of Caolan Marron and Seamus Sharkey blocked Rory Donnelly’s attempt but McMenamin popped up to convert.

Gormley collected in the box after the break, with a slick turn creating space but the drilled straight shot saved by Tuffey.

Cliftonville cemented the advantage on 76 minutes when Gormley broke off a break, playing on after a tangle between Sharkey and Donnelly around the halfway line, with the striker’s low sliderule pass across goal slotted in by Ryan Curran.

Tuffey was on hand to prevent Gormley increasing the margin of victory late on.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Marron, Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell (Hall, 83), McCloskey, Singleton, Garrett, Stewart (Murray, 54), Wearen (Hamilton, 72), Sharkey.

Subs (not used): Harmon, Larmour, Norton, Jenkins.

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, Breen (Ives, 56), Harney, C.Curran, R.Curan, R.Donnelly, Harkin, Bagnall, Gormley (Catney, 93), McMenamin, Gorman.

Subs (not used): Neeson, McConnell, Maguire, A.Donnelly, Rocks.

Referee: Arnold Hunter.