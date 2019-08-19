CluB leaves Intermediate division

Lurgan Celtic has withdrawn its first team from the Intermediate League.

The club confirmed the move in a statement at the weekend - citing financial difficulties and problems attracting and retaining players.

In a social media post the club said: “It is with a heavy heart that the Management Committee of Lurgan Celtic confirm it has taken the difficult decision to withdraw its first team from NIFL Premier Intermediate League.

“This decision was not taken lightly and comes after a number of difficult years struggling to obtain the finances and both attract and retain the players necessary to compete at Irish League levels. With players unable to commit as required the situation has become irreversible.

“Lurgan Celtic would like to thank manager Stephen Toman and his team, for all their hard work over the summer months in trying to rebuild a squad to complete this year and to those players who committed to the club for this upcoming season.

“The stark reality, however, is that trying to continue with a senior team at this level would ultimately jeopardise the future of the entire club.

“Lurgan Celtic will now put its full focus on strengthening its Youth Academy setup, implementing new structures with a view to restarting its senior teams in the 2020/21 season.