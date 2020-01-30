Colin Coates leaves Crusaders to join Glenavon

Crusaders stalwart Colin Coates has left Seaview to join Glenavon.

Coates had been a mainstay of the Crues defence for last two decades winning everything in the game but now moves on to a new chapter in his career with the Lurgan Blues.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter wished him well on his new challenge.

"Colin Coates will always be a Crusaders legend in my eyes," he told the club website.

"His charismatic swashbuckling style caught my attention as soon as I arrived 15 years ago and I immediately saw the potential to harness Colin into the club captain and leader that he became.

"He has been an unbelievable servant to the club the likes of which we will never see again. I would like to wish Colin every success for the remainder of his career and thank him for his undivided loyalty over 18 great years."