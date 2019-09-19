Derby defeat

MUJL Savage Cup Gp 2:

Annagh Utd U19 2 v LBBOB Yth 1 (Joel Davison)

Double scorer Steven Richardson

A top of the table derby awaited BBOB at Annagh in Group 2 of the Savage Cup.

A more experienced Annagh started the brighter and deservedly went a goal up early on.

BBOB tweaked their system and started to get back into the match before earning an equaliser to leave the score 1-1 at half time.

Scorer was skipper and centre back Joel Davison, powerfully heading home at a corner kick as he had also done in BBOB’s win the previous week.

Double scorer Phil Moutray

The second half was a very close affair as both teams pushed for a winner. It was Annagh who went ahead with the drop of the ball falling to them in the BBOB penalty box as the visitors did not quite clear their lines at a corner kick, which ultimately secured a 2-1 home win.

A match that could have gone either way, with both teams having done enough to finish high enough in their group and make it through to the quarter finals of the cup.

BBOB: Ross Kennedy, Taylor McConville, Joel Davison, Matthew McCormick, Ryan Stewart, Nicholas Hamilton, Ben Johnston, Peter Millen, Cai McDowell, Daniel Kennedy, Jonny McKinney. used subs: Ben Abernethy, Yunis Latif, Ayush Mathew, Ethan Irwin, Josh Houston.