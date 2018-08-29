Dergivew stun Glenavon in Bet McLean League Cup

The big shock of the Bet McLe4an League Cup second round ties came at Mourneview Park where little Dergivew defeated Glenavon 1-0.

Matthew Callaghan’s goal sent the Lurgan Blues tumbling out.

Two goals from David Cushley helped CRUSADERS see off plucky PSNI at Seaview, the Premier League boys winniner 4-1.

Dylan Wilson fired the visitors ahead before Ross Holden and skipper Colin Coates struck.

David Jeffrey’s BALLYMENA UNITED defeated Dollingstown 5-1 at the Showgrounds.

Cathair Friel and Leroy Millar helped themselves to two goals apiece with Adam Lecky hitting his first for the club.

Relegated CARRICK RANGERS roared to a 6-0 win over Sport & Leisure at the Loughshore Hotel

Arena with goals from Stewart Nixon, who scored a hat-trick, Daniel Kelly (2) and Michael Smith.

The H&W Welders game against Portstewart at Tillysburn was abandoned due to an injury to home defender Dan Murray

Other results: Annagh United 1 Warrenpoint Town 3, Ballinamallard United 4 Lurgan Celtic 1; Newry Town 1 Knockbreda 0.Glentoran 3 Larne 2 (after extra time)