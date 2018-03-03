FOOTBALL: Glenavon supporters rally to have Mourneview Park playable for Irish Cup tie

A magnificent effort from fans, official and the management at Glenavon has ensured Saturday's Tennents Irish Cup quarter-final tie against Loughgall goes ahead.

In spite of the Lurgan area being affected by some of the worst snow of the week, the Cup tie against Loughgall was given the go-ahead after a second pitch inspection on Saturday.

Supporters, official and management at the Mid Ulster club - including manager Gary Hamilton - began clearing snow off the pitch on Friday and did not stop until 2.30am.

The helpers were back at 8am on Saturday morning and after a second pitch inspection at 12.30pm, the green light was given for the tie to go ahead.

The other three ties Coleraine, Ballymena and Linfield were postponed earlier in the morning.

Today's game at Mourneview Park has a 3pm kick-off