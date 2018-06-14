Spanish champions Barcelona are willing to offer Liverpool £88m and Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for Mohamed Salah. (Don Balon)

Barcelona could use midfielder Rafinha as a bargaining chip with Tottenham in a bid to land Christian Eriksen. Spurs are keen on the Brazilian, while Barca are on the lookout for a new playmaker following Andres Iniesta's departure. (Various)

Liverpool star Mo Salah

European Champions Real Madrid believe they can finally land David de Gea for £100m, following the appointment of new manager Julen Lopetegui, who is said to have a great relationship with the Spain goalkeeper. (Various)

Leeds United and Aston Villa are battling it out for the signature of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Tottenham have offered Aston Villa £15m for midfielder Jack Grealish. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen to sign 26-year-old goalkeeper Bernd Leno. (Sky Sports)

Burnley have offered West Brom £25m for defender Craig Dawson and striker Jay Rodriguez (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are close to finalising the sale of Everton transfer target Andre Gomes to an unnamed club for a fee of around £30m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany defender Jerome Boateng - a target for Manchester United - will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich for the right price. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he is happy at the club after speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid. (BT Sport)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he was approached by Real Madrid as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane - but he rejected the chance to coach the European champions. (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Fulham midfielder Ryan Sessegnon and Celtic's Scottish defender Kieran Tierney. (Manchester Evening News)

Atletico Madrid's France forward Antoine Griezmann could reveal his future plans today. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is still to decide whether to sack manager Antonio Conte and pay him up to £9m in compensation or let the Italian see out the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba has agreed a four-year deal with Porto worth £8m. (Daily Mirror