Gary Hamilton makes it a hat-trick of Manager of the Month awards

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has been named NIFWA Manager of the Month for the third time this season.

He won the April award thanks to his team’s impressive victories over Crusaders, Cliftonville and Linfield. The Lurgan Blues will enter this month’s Europa League Play-Off in a good run of form.

Upon collecting the Belleek trophy a delighted Hamilton said, “I’m delighted to win this award for a third time this season. In a way, it probably sums up our season which has consisted of some great runs of form and them some disappointing patches.

“The boys were superb in April and this award is really a recognition of their achievements. We can now look forward to the Play-Offs with confidence.”