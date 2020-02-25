Gary Hamilton’s praise as Glenavon team tactics and individual magic combine for another ‘super’ display

Glenavon’s renaissance over the Danske Bank Premiership run-in continued on Saturday as team tactical success - and a moment of individual magic - helped secure a point despite trailing on two occasions.

Glentoran grabbed control at Mourneview Park with a goal in each half for Navid Nasseri but the visitors’ playmaker proved unable to complete his hat-trick with a third attempts as Jonny Tuffey dropped low to his right to save the penalty kick.

The 2-2 draw arrived on a return to home soil following the recent 2-1 victory over Crusaders - with Hamilton highlighting the positives steps forward over the closing stages of a frustrating campaign.

“I’m delighted we have produced two performances in a row against top teams and I think we were good value today for the point,” said Hamilton. “Jonny Tuffey made two excellent saves today, one off the penalty kick but also earlier in the first half when he pushed it out for a corner-kick.

“I’m delighted for him, Jonny would be the first to admit he probably has not been as good for us as in previous years but over the past few games he’s been back to himself, controlling the back four, dictating and making big saves.

“When we played against Crusaders we decided Daniel Larmour was going to mark Jamie McGonigle, no matter which side he was on.

“And that Aaron Harmon would stay with Paul Heatley.

“So we felt Glentoran set up in a similar way with a front three so determined today that, with Robbie McDaid so strong in the air, that Daniel would stay on his side, or if Robbie went through the middle he would stay with Rory Donnelly.

“That was our gameplan today and I thought the two boys were excellent, with Aaron against Elvio Van Overbeek and Daniel with Robbie.

“Navid Nasseri was excellent today, he’s very difficult to pick up in the holes he finds and he was really bright.

“He caused us trouble but most of the trouble came from when we were on the attack then they would break and Navid is so quick and talented.

“That was the one part we struggled with at times but over the 90 minutes we were super.

“In the first half against the wind we were super but conceded a silly first goal when Josh Daniels should not have been taking the throw-in against the wind, it was a time to take our time and set oursevles up rather than a quick throw-in.

“But Josh redeemed himself with a great ball into the box and a superb finish by Danny Purkis, who was excellent up front with Jordan Jenkins.”

Hamilton, however, was frustrated with the decision by referee Shane Andrews to award the penalty.

“I’ve watched the penalty back and don’t see how the referee can see it from his angle to say handball, the linesman was looking at it and didn’t give it,” he said. “The goalkeeper saved it but decisions can cost managers and players.”