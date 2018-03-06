Glenavon v Crusaders: Hamilton demands reaction from Lurgan Blues

Gary Hamilton is expecting a positive reaction from his players tonight when they resume their Danske Bank Premiership campaign with a home game against leaders Crusaders (7:45pm).

The Lurgan Blues will return to Mourneview Park scene of a disappointing Tennent’s Irish Cup quarter-final exit on Saturday to Championship side Loughgall.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Hamilton watched on as his side suffered a shock 2-1 loss to their near neighbours - and afterwards apologised to the fans for the display.

He added: “If they turn up and play like that again on Tuesday night, Crusaders will score four or five.”

Hamilton is expecting the quick turnaround to help get a reaction and a result which keeps their sights on a third place finish and a spot in Europe on target.

“We want a reaction and a higher level of performance and hopefully we can bounce back with a positive result,” said Hamilton.

“I want the boys to go out and show a bit of regret and to show that they aren’t as bad as that and get a positive result or at least a positive performance.

“I won’t criticise anyone for working their socks off and showing the right attitude or desire and you get beat by a lucky goal or a team’s just taken their chances.

“We did not do that against Loughgall and that’s what has let us down.

“As coaching staff we expect a lot higher standards than what we set today,” he fumed.

Premiership leaders Crusaders enjoy a two-point advantage over nearest challengers Coleraine at the top of the table but could move five clear with a win over Glenavon.