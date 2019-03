Mourneview Park will host the rescheduled Euro-Electrix Mid Ulster Cup final between Warrenpoint Town and Glenavon on Tuesday 2 April.

The game, which was originally due to be played at Stangmore Park, has twice fell foul to the weather this year.

On January 22nd a flurry of snow led to the game being called off before it was once again postponed on March 5th after a pitch inspection.

Kick off at Mourneview Park will be 7.45pm.